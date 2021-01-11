Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

SBB stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.06. 394,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,751. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$997.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.56. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$3.54.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

