Safe Market Cap Hits $4.57 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. Safe has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $104,381.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000983 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.