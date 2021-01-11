Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 1,821,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 958,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The firm has a market cap of $110,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

