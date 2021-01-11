SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading 27.5% Lower This Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $43,998.17 and approximately $1.33 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00276666 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

