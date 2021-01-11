SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $894,361.12 and $533.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,761.37 or 1.00035887 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00378710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00477168 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002294 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00026086 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000753 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

