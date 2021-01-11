Safex Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.08 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $37.05 million and $2.08 million worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

