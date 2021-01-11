Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.09

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 310701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

