Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 2.5%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.15. 906,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,247,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

