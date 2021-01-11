Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shot up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.42. 1,114,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 731,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

