SalmonSwap One Day Volume Hits $265.00 (SAL)

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, SalmonSwap has traded up 90% against the dollar. One SalmonSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SalmonSwap has a total market cap of $144,391.06 and approximately $265.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00041583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00329146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.79 or 0.03913014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SalmonSwap Token Profile

SalmonSwap is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official website is salmonswap.io . SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll

SalmonSwap Token Trading

SalmonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalmonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SalmonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

