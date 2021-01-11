SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Up 8.5%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares were up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 393,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 506,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $136.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.37.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 376.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 789.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 215,048 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 157,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

