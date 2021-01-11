Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,551. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.34.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,217,371.20.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

