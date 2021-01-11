Santiment Network Token (SAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,678.00

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $23,678.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Santiment Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

SAN is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santiment Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santiment Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santiment Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Santiment Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santiment Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.