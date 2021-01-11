Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading 9.1% Higher

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.12 and last traded at $89.76. Approximately 12,301,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,436,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.