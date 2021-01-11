Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.05

Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE)

Saville Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Niobium Claim property that consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 1,223 hectares located in Quebec. Saville Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.