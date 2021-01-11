SBank (STS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,358.00

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One SBank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SBank has a total market cap of $934,275.25 and $62,358.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SBank has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SBank alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00109632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00258955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00061464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,629.12 or 0.85650907 BTC.

SBank Profile

SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,155,717 tokens. The official website for SBank is www.sbankcapital.com

Buying and Selling SBank

SBank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.