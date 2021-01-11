Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.29

Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 461766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$89.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67.

Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.