Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $660.00

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 655.54 ($8.56), with a volume of 46524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 606.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 529.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -12.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.83%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

