Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $660.00

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 655.54 ($8.56), with a volume of 46524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.56).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 606.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 529.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L)’s payout ratio is -18.83%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

