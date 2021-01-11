Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $206.00

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 202.38 ($2.64), with a volume of 166958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.65).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.57. The company has a market capitalization of £250.15 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) Company Profile (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

