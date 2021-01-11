Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) Hits New 12-Month High at $278.00

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 275.58 ($3.60), with a volume of 45567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.59).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

