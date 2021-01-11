Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) Sets New 12-Month High at $278.00

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 275.58 ($3.60), with a volume of 45567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of £744.20 million and a P/E ratio of -110.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.47.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) Company Profile (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.