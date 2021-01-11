Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $725.48 Million

Analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $725.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $689.80 million to $756.88 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $863.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

