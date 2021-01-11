Scorum Coins Achieves Market Cap of $231,972.81 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $231,972.81 and approximately $9,358.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00111548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00260853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00062518 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.39 or 0.86760122 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

