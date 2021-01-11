Scotiabank Boosts Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to $0.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $0.10 to $0.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s current price.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.20 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.15 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,240. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

