Scotiabank Cuts Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$30.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

TSE:TXG traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$19.33. 220,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,893. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.27. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.79 and a 12-month high of C$25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

