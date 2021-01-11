Scotiabank Lowers SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$38.50

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.42.

Shares of SSRM traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,457. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.60. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$12.12 and a 52-week high of C$33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27.

In other SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total value of C$60,241.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,986.72.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

