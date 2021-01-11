Scotiabank Upgrades Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to Sector Perform

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.31.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.