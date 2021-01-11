Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,284.44

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,284.44 ($16.78) and last traded at GBX 1,272 ($16.62), with a volume of 877967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,146.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 996.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of £18.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -374.41.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

