Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,284.44

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,284.44 ($16.78) and last traded at GBX 1,272 ($16.62), with a volume of 877967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

The stock has a market cap of £18.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,146.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 996.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

