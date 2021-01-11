Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Trading Up 1.9%

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €65.75 ($77.35) and last traded at €65.75 ($77.35). Approximately 191,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.50 ($75.88).

A number of research firms have recently commented on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.99 ($84.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €65.69 and a 200 day moving average of €71.45.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

