ScPrime Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $21,467.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,566,072 coins and its circulating supply is 31,882,461 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

