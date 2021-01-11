Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.10.
Several equities analysts have commented on SCU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at $97,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $914.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.10. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
