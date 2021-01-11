Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at $97,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $914.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.10. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

