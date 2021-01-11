Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $2,387,385.65 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 39,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $2,387,385.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $21,504,857.32.

On Monday, January 4th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 291,713 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $17,750,736.05.

On Thursday, December 31st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $41,766,582.72.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84.

Shares of STX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,921,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 134.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,454,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.