Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Insider Sells $37,215,882.75 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $37,215,882.75.

Valueact Capital Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.72. 4,921,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,070. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 409,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

