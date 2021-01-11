Seaport Global Securities Comments on Eversource Energy’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eversource Energy in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

