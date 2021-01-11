Seaport Global Securities Comments on FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.52.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FE. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.16. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 587.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.