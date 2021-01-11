Seaport Global Securities Comments on NextEra Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.