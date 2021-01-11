Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.