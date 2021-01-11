Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Secom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.22. Secom has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Secom had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

