Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.94. Secoo shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 2,551 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $141.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $202.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Secoo by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Secoo during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Secoo during the first quarter valued at $2,905,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

