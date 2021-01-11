Secret (SCRT) Trading Up 13.3% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. Secret has a total market cap of $40.78 million and approximately $801,651.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00380001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00026584 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.01273944 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 174,630,426 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

