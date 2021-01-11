Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.69 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $7.36 million and $7.69 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00327846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.61 or 0.03914116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

