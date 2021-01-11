Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 1,887,696 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,341,700.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,775,337.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,916,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 63,324 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

