Selfkey Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $1.63 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00321080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.75 or 0.03767922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,583,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

