SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.47. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 228 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.68.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

