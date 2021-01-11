Semtech Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Semtech in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

SMTC stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,408. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

