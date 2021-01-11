Semux (SEM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,891.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Semux has a market cap of $177,651.21 and $3,891.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Semux token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006553 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002404 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

