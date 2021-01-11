Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Short Interest Up 1,475.4% in December

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 1,475.4% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seneca Biopharma stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,481,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,113. Seneca Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a negative return on equity of 138.92%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

