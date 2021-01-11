Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.41. Seneca Biopharma shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 2,105 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a negative return on equity of 138.92%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

